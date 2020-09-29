Volunteers of all kinds are needed throughout Maine

"Wanted: people with a little time and a lot of heart"

BANGOR, Maine — If you're looking for a way to fill some downtime and help your community, there are a lot of options.

The City of Bangor is looking to recruit 20 people who could donate their time to help mobilize folks and guide them through the polling process on election day. Many retired people who used to help out have decided to stay home this year due to the ongoing pandemic.

The City of Bangor's city clerk Lisa Goodwin said the need is still there.

"We do need more people to do what we call voter guides, and what they are actually doing is just assisting the voter getting from one spot to another, because we are going to have points where people have to stop in the line and somebody will be counting how many people are going to the next area," said Goodwin.

Literacy Volunteers of Bangor is a volunteer organization that helps people read, write, and speak English. During this COVID-19 pandemic, the organization is providing tutoring sessions online, and virtual tutors are in great demand.

If you are looking for a way to fill some down time to help your community, there are a lot of options! I’ll tell you more about different volunteer efforts you can consider these day— tonight at 6 on @newscentermaine. pic.twitter.com/cMexQLmunt — Hannah Yechivi (@hannahyechiviTV) September 29, 2020

"Lots of people are waiting, people who have asked for our help," said Mary Marin Taylor, the executive director of Literacy Volunteers of Bangor.

According to Taylor, COVID-19 has heightened the need for better literacy skills, people have experienced job loss, others are helping their kids learn at home, and others need help understanding health documents. Just a few of the examples were volunteers could help assist others who are still learning English.

Join us as a virtual tutor. Thanks Ellen Conway for this photo of your virtual classroom. To learn more, go to: https://lvbangor.org/volunteer/ Posted by Literacy Volunteers of Bangor on Monday, September 28, 2020

"This is a business that people like to come to because it's very personal, it's one on one tutoring," said Taylor. "We are looking for people that are comfortable with their digital literacy skills, like having intermediate digital literacy skills."

Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center is looking for as many as 100 new helpers.

"Our lab right now is making COVID-19 test kits right on-site for distribution and we are going through a lot of those, we get the materials in pieces and we have to put them together and our volunteers are doing that," said Stacey Coventry, director of volunteer and community development services.

Volunteers are also needed at Northern Light Cancer Care in Brewer to help organize the hospital's food pantry.

"I think people are trying to kind of figure out how can I give back, how can I help make a difference," said Coventry.

If you find yourself at home a lot and missing interaction with others, we have an amazing opportunity for you! Come... Posted by Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center on Tuesday, September 29, 2020

"In 2019, 160 volunteers gave more than 12,000 hours of service to patients and staff," said Coventry.

If you might be looking for more of a one-time volunteer opportunity, the City of Bangor is looking for 20 more volunteers for November 3.

"Our regulars that work they don't feel comfortable working this year so we've been really trying to recruit a lot of new people," said Lisa Goodwin, City of Bangor's city clerk.

You do not have to be a Bangor resident to pitch in at the polls there.

"Having the flexibility of having more people will help us move people along," said Goodwin.

Those interested in volunteering at Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center can view volunteer options here and you have to be at least 18 years old.

People interested in being a tutor at Literacy Volunteers of Bangor through online learning can click here or call 207-947-8451.