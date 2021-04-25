Volunteers help clean and beautify downtown Bangor

Bangor volunteers, residents, and business owners gathered Sunday morning to spring clean the downtown area.

BANGOR, Maine — Bangor volunteers, residents, and business owners gathered Sunday morning to do some spring cleaning in the downtown area. People brought their rakes, gloves, ladders, and comfy clothes to help clean and beautify downtown Bangor for everyone to enjoy.

Masked volunteers from the Downtown Bangor Beautification Committee painted benches with the pride flag, representing inclusivity. They also spruced up the streets, sidewalks, and parks by painting benches, picking up litter, removing graffiti, taking out winter lights, and adding other lights to brighten the area.

All of this work prepared the area for the "Adopt-A-Garden Big Dig Week" which will happen from May 8th through the 16th.

This year, the event was sponsored by J.B. Brown and Sons.

"Any day that a group of the community comes out and pitches in and takes pride in their community, is a good day!" says volunteer Sarah McCarthy.

Dozens of volunteers came out for spring clean-up day @DowntownBGR to help get the city of Bangor clean and beautiful! #NEWSCENTERmaine pic.twitter.com/etDfTFGKgo — Hannah Yechivi (@hannahyechiviTV) April 25, 2021

"It's so important that in the Spring we are teaching our children not only what's coming up and what's coming alive with the bugs and insects but also to clean it up and take care of it," said downtown Bangor business owner Annette Dodd, "and it's nice too because community members are coming out, business owners are coming out, and we are all teaming up to beautify, it helps instill a sense of pride!"

"The cigarette butts, in particular, are a big issue and it's really difficult to get them all," said volunteer Dominic Rizzo.