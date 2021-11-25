Volunteers gather at Husson University to prepare Thanksgiving meals

The university partnered with Caleb Group and Harbor Management to prepare and deliver Thanksgiving meals to Bangor area seniors and disabled community members.

BANGOR, Maine — Several Bangor area seniors and disabled community members were treated to Thanksgiving meals Thursday thanks to volunteers at Husson University, Caleb Group, and Harbor Management.

The organizations partnered together for the second year in a row to prepare and deliver 110 meals to residents at Bradford Commons and Kenduskeag Terrace, both in Bangor.

The to-go containers were filled with the works: turkey, stuffing, gravy, sweet potatoes, mashed potatoes, and peas. The meals also came with a side of bread and butter and an assortment of pie slices.

Volunteers at Husson University prepared the meals in to-go containers, and Laurie Holmes, resident services coordinator for the Caleb Group, picked up and delivered the meals with her husband.

"Some of them have even gotten together like two or three in one apartment so they can share Thanksgiving with their neighbors with this meal," Holmes said.

Holmes said some of the residents may not have had a meal on the holiday if it weren't for the one they provided.

"Especially this year not only with COVID continuing but with the price of food," Holmes said.

Robert Sedgewick is the director of dining services at Husson University.