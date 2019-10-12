BANGOR, Maine — Chris Whitney is the head custodian at Vine Street School in Bangor. Today, he received the Burleigh Oxton Award of Excellence for his passion and dedication to the students throughout the years.

This honor is only given to one school custodial maintenance employee in Maine each year.

Besides the award given to Whitney, students from each grade sang, recited poems and gave cards as a form of their appreciation.

The award is given out each year by the Educational Plant Maintenance Association of Maine.

Besides keep the school clean, Whitney greets the students when they arrive and leave school; helps them get on the bus; reads books to them; makes sure they eat their food; helps them with math; and takes care of them while they play outside.

Along with the award he received today, Whitney is going to choose a graduating Bangor High school student that will receive a $300 scholarship in his name.