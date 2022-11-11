Veterans Day parade marches through Portland

Friday's parade started at Longfellow Square and ended with a wreath-laying ceremony at Portland's City Hall.

Example video title will go here for this video

PORTLAND, Maine — Hundreds gathered along Congress Street in Portland on Friday to watch the Veterans Day parade as people from all over Maine marched through downtown.

People of all ages gathered to show their support for the parade hosted by the Harold T. Andrews Post 17 American Legion in Portland.

Both parade volunteers and veterans thankful for those who showed up to support them spoke at the event.

"It's one day out of the year," Terry Serappa, a volunteer with American Legion in Portland, said. "I think you should be thanking a veteran every day, but it's one day to honor them and let them know we do support them and appreciate what they've done."

Many in attendance waved flags to celebrate the veterans walking. One veteran spoke about how thankful he was to see the event come together.

"I am pleased that they took the time to come out and thank us kindly for our sacrifices and contributions we made along the way," Teddy, who did not share his last name, told NEWS CENTER Maine.

The parade was followed by a wreath-laying ceremony, and speeches were made at the Portland City Hall Plaza.