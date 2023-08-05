'Melodies for the Mind' concert aims to raise funds for good cause

Money from Tuesday's performance will go toward resources to aid member's career and social goals.

BANGOR, Maine — For weeks, members of the United Solutions Clubhouse in Bangor have been practicing for their upcoming fundraiser concert that will take place on Thursday. "Melodies for the Mind" will feature music from several local artists and music groups alongside members from the clubhouse.

Maine Street R&B Revue, the Bangor Area Youth Choir, and clubhouse's music group called Open Arms will be performing throughout the night.

This year's concert focuses on a theme about mental health and the effect your environment can have on your wellbeing.

The clubhouse currently works with folks in the community living with a mental illness to help them gain access to the resources they need to thrive in their career aspirations as well as social lives.

Money from the performance will go directly to resources for the clubhouse to help their members.

The event Thursday is the first concert the group has been able to run since the start of the pandemic.

"Our revenue is based on members coming in. During the pandemic, people were not able to access the clubhouse as they did previously. And so this fundraiser is really is a recovery for us," executive director Carrie Lemos said.

The performance will start at 7 p.m. Thursday, May 11, at Husson University's Gracie Theatre.