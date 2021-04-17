UNE students cleanup Biddeford Mechanics Park

University of New England students rake, plant, and clean up trash at Mechanics Park in Biddeford Saturday

BIDDEFORD, Maine — A group of students didn’t let a little rain stop them this afternoon from helping their community with a bit of “Spring Cleaning.”

Student volunteers from the University of New England, the American Red Cross Club of UNE, and the Office of Citizenship and Civil Engagement spread out across Mechanics Park in Biddeford to pick up trash, clean, and plant flowers Saturday.

“As a Council we just decided like how important it is to try to get involved in the local community, and just do like whatever we can," said Kaitlyn Quirk, UNE Junior Class President. "They are always supporting us and coming to our sports games and supporting us as a school so we just figured this would be a great thing.”

Members of each group agree that this volunteer service is a great way to give back to the community they live in.

“It was a way for us to get our community members involved and our club members involved in their community as a way to give back.” said Isabel Kennedy, Vice President of American Red Cross Club at UNE.

“We are a new club so we really just wanted to get our members out there and enjoying the community and enjoying UNE as much as we can.” said Shelby Gerrior, President of the American Red Cross Club.

“Biddeford benefits because they see than UNE is here. We are cleaning the park up. We are going to keep it clean, and we are engaged in the community. We are part of the community.” added Sam McReynolds, Professor of Sociology at UNE and Coordinator of the Office of Citizenship and Civic Engagement.