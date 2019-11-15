BRADLEY, Maine — A University of Maine boat with three U-Maine wildlife department students got stranded Monday, November 11th around 5 p.m.

The two males and one female on board got stuck Monday night while they were out doing fieldwork and retrieving research from a fisheries site on the river.

All three students had multiple certifications from the U.S. Department of the Interior training and were experienced on the river.

The Coast Guard came to the rescue in a dramatic, late-night helicopter maneuver.

A game warden tried to rescue them by canoe and got stranded along with them. They were all rescued by 9:30 p.m.

Friday morning, University personnel assessed the boat and removed all the water and ice from it. They later tried to free it from the rocks using ropes and pulling it from another UMaine boat.

The attempt failed, so a professional salvage team will be brought in to free the boat from the rocks and bring it to shore.

