BANGOR, Maine — The University of Maine Museum of Art unveiled a new sculptural sign outside of the museum in Bangor.

The sign reflects both contemporary and abstract art and is made of bright-colored metal triangular panels.

One of the reasons the museum decided to create the new sign was for people to notice the entrance, which sometimes goes unnoticed when walking on Central Street.

The UMaine Art Museum also announced free admission to the museum will continue next year thanks to a generous donation from Deighan Wealth Advisors.



"We are committed to the community and to education and we believe that art is just soothing for the soul and that everyone should be able to come in and visit as often as they want and not be worry about whether they can afford to do so," said Lucie Estabrook, the CEO of Deighan Wealth Advisors.

The sign was fabricated by NeoKraft Signs Inc, a Maine business located in Lewiston.

