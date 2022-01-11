UMaine kicks off campus-wide food drive to help feed students

The University of Maine's food pantry is seeing 15 percent more visitors per week compared to this time last year.

ORONO, Maine — Living off ramen noodles has long been considered part of the college experience by some, but food insecurity is a problem many students face across the country and here in Maine.

The University of Maine is looking to help solve student hunger on its campus.

On Tuesday, a campus-wide nonperishable food drive kicks off at UMaine's campus in Orono to benefit the University of Maine Black Bear Exchange food pantry.

The pantry mostly provides food to students, but also a small percentage of university faculty, according to Black Bear Exchange Coordinator Lisa Morin.

“We see about 125 people a week [at the pantry]," Morin said. "For every one of them, it’s a lifesaver. It’s getting them through every single week and helping them have healthy food.”

For the food drive, UMaine Auxiliary Enterprises has helped set up multiple locations across the university’s campus where people can drop off nonperishable food donations.

Donation boxes will be located in the University Bookstore, Bear Necessities Fan Shop, Bear’s Den, Hilltop Market, the Hilltop and York dining halls, and at the Children’s Center locations.

Black Bear Exchange has requested nonperishable food donations including boxed cereal, oatmeal, peanut butter or nut butter, jelly or jam, tuna fish, and macaroni and cheese.

Morin said the need for their pantry is only growing, as it's seeing 15 percent more visitors per week right now compared to this time last year.

The food drive runs until Friday, Dec. 16.