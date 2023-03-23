Origami inspires UMaine engineers to develop foldable shelters

The project aims to create deployable structures, which could help shelter people in a short amount of time.

ORONO, Maine — When someone thinks of origami, one might visualize a crane made out of folds of a piece of paper. Well, researchers at the University of Maine are taking origami concepts to the next level.

Engineers are taking inspiration from the art of origami to create structurally sturdy foldable shelters.

The project, sponsored by the U.S. Army DEVCOM Soldier Center, aims to create deployable structures to help shelter people in a short amount of time, according to the project’s principal investigator and UMaine engineering professor Masoud Rais-Rohani.

“How can we make it quick? How can we make it so it becomes a shelter in a matter of minutes, as opposed to a matter of hours, which is typically how long it takes to set up a deployable shelter,” Rais-Rohani said.

Rais-Rohani and UMaine graduate student Anthony Verzoni have been using computer and mathematical modeling to test their origami design concepts to create shelters that can be scaled to different sizes.

“In the past, origami structures have failed because the hinge lines or the seams or the spots where they folded are traditionally the hardest thing to manufacture because they have to repeatedly open and close,” Verzoni said. “We tried to limit the number of fold lines while still maintaining the expansion ratio or basically how tight of a collapsed footprint you can make relative to the deployed volume.”

Rais-Rohani and Verzoni’s study appeared in the December 2022 journal issue of Engineering Structures.

“[The] ultimate goal is to see it mass produced, mainly for humanitarian aid operations,” Rais-Rohani said.

The pair said in the next few years they hope organizations like FEMA would be interested in their shelter design.

"It's nice to do something with the humanitarian benefit and hopefully disaster relief and helping people in need," Verzoni said.

The pair filed two provisional patents with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office and will continue working on their concept to eventually make a working prototype.