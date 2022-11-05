UMaine Culturefest returns in-person for 2022 celebration

"This is a way for both our students but also our community in Orono and Bangor to learn about different cultures and language diversity."

ORONO, Maine — Students and organizations at the University of Maine and throughout the greater community had the chance to show off their cultures for UMaine's 35th annual Culturefest.

The event, hosted by UMaine's Office of International Programs and International Student Association, was held 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Saturday in the New Balance Student Recreation Center.

Culturefest featured a variety of foods, cultural exhibits, dancing, and even some activities for kids.

More than 30 countries were represented by more than 100 participants Saturday afternoon.

Some of the participating groups on campus included the Asian Student Association, African Student Association, and Chinese Student and Scholar Association.

Organizations from the community included the Wilson Center, Nigerians in Maine Community Group, and Catholic Charities Maine.

Orlina Botva is the director of international programs at the UMaine. She said Saturday's turnout was one of the biggest she's seen since pre-pandemic times.

"This is a way for both our students but also our community in Orono and Bangor to learn about different cultures and language diversity," Botva said. "At the same time, it's a great way for the international students at the University of Maine, who are over 500 this year, to showcase who they are, where they come from, what religions they observe, what languages they speak and really feel like they're part of our community."

At the end of the event Saturday, there was also a style show. Botva said students each had the chance to show off traditional outfits from their cultures as traditional music played.