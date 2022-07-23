Treworgy Family Orchards unveils 2022 corn maze design

The corn maze opened for the season Saturday with this year's design inspired by A. A. Milne's book, "Winnie the Pooh."

LEVANT, Maine — With fall right around the corner, Treworgy Family Orchards is gearing up for the season with the opening of its 2022 Corn Maze. The maze officially opened on Saturday. This year, the owners said the design was inspired by Winnie the Pooh.

The maze features Winnie the Pooh, Piglet, a honey pot, and honeycombs. The owners decided on this theme this year to honor the 95th anniversary of A.A. Milne's book, "Winnie the Pooh."

Each year, the owners come up with a new design for the maze. Previous designs included Charlotte's Web, Paul Bunyan, and even a Maine-themed carving for the state's bicentennial.

Jonathan Kenerson, one of the owners of Treworgy Family Orchards, said it's a month-long project for them to carve out the maze out of roughly 60,000 corn plants.

"We are the oldest corn maze in Maine, we've been doing this for 22 years now, so we've got it pretty streamlined. It is quite a bit of work to go from drawing on paper to go to an actual design in four or five acres of corn, and that's our secret sauce, so you'll have to come out and see," Kenerson said.

Tickets for the maze during the summer cost $10 per person, and children under two years old get in for free. Each purchase of a ticket also comes with ice cream. In the fall, tickets cost $10 per person during the week and $12 per person on the weekend.