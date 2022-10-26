Travis Roy Foundation announces closure

MAINE, USA — On Wednesday evening, the Roy family and trustees of the Travis Roy Foundation announced the organization's closure in a Facebook post.
Over 26 years, the Travis Roy Foundation's quality of life grant program has awarded more than $9 million, helping thousands of families buy adaptive equipment or make homes accessible.
And more than $25 million have been raised through volunteers, donors, and events to help paralyzed survivors of spinal cord injuries.
As a final tribute to Travis, the foundation announced its making endowments to Spaulding Rehab Hospital in Boston and the Shepherd Center — a hospital in Atlanta specializing in treatment for spinal cord injury.