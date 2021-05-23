Trail advocates want to expand Mountain Division Trail

The trail would allow bikers to go from the New Hampshire border to Portland. If completed, it would span 52 miles.

FRYEBURG, Maine — A trail advocacy group wants to expand Mountain Division Trail in Windham into a trail that stretches from Fryeburg to Portland.

The trail, which tracks alongside railroad tracks, currently spans about 10 miles across three separate sections. One is in the Windham area, the others are in Portland and Fryeburg.

During an interview with the Associated Press, Mountain Division Alliance President David Kinsman, said: “If I could ride my bike from the New Hampshire border into Portland and stay overnight if I wanted to, go out to eat, and ride back the next day, I think there would be a lot of people who would like to do that also."