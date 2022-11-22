'Tis the Season: Bangor's Christmas tree delivered downtown

"The holiday season has arrived," Aaron Huotari, Bangor Public Works Director, said.

BANGOR, Maine — 'Tis the season for big evergreen trees being delivered to the center of Maine's towns and cities, and Bangor got a special delivery to West Market Square on Tuesday morning.

This year's holiday tree is a Norway Spruce from Bangor standing at about 42 feet, according to Bangor resident Dan Sprague.

For more than 25 years, Sprague has been the city's go-to guy when searching for the perfect tree. Sprague has picked out a tree for the heart of downtown Bangor for the past 26 or 27 years.

"It's just something I do pretty much as a gift for the community," Sprague said.

The tree was put into place Tuesday with help of David McElvain, owner of Hartt's Electric, Sprague's nephew, and Bangor Public Works employees.

"The holiday season has arrived," Aaron Huotari, Bangor Public Works Director, said. "I just enjoy the fact that it's bringing people to our downtown and bringing people together."

Sprague owned a tree nursery before retiring three years ago but says picking a tree for the city is still something he enjoys.

"I just kept doing it because I've got the trailer all rigged out for it, and I know where the trees are, Sprague said.

The official tree lighting will take place on Dec. 3 at the Rotary Club of Bangor's Festival of Lights Parade.