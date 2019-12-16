GREENSBORO, N.C. — Heating equipment is one of the leading causes of home fire deaths.

The latest National Fire Protection Association report shows, U.S. firefighters responded to an estimated average of 52,050 fires involving heating equipment each year in 2012-2016.

Those fires resulted in annual losses of 490 civilian deaths, 1,400 civilian injuries, and $1 billion in direct property damage.

With a few simple safety tips and precautions, you can prevent most heating fires from happening.

The NFPA offers the following home fire prevention tips: