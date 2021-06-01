Time to register for the Virtual Peaks to Portland 2021 Swim to Benefit Kids

Summer is here. Register for the YMCA of Southern Maine's Virtual Peaks to Portland 2021 Swim to Benefit Kids.

PORTLAND, Maine — The 2021 YMCA of Southern Maine's Virtual Peaks to Portland Swim to Benefit Kids will take place from July 1 to July 31. The Peaks to Portland Swim to Benefit Kids is one of the oldest open-water swims in the world. The month-long event will allow participants to swim the allotted 2.4 miles at their own pace in the desired water they choose – pool, lake, ocean, or wherever.

Participants in the Virtual Peaks to Portland Swim are required to raise money. This is the biggest fundraiser for the YMCA of Southern Maine. All proceeds will benefit the kids of the YMCA of Southern Maine. Here is how your fundraising will help:

Raise $125 and fund a YMCA youth membership for up to a year. Gain race entry and receive a swim cap and medal.

and fund a for up to a year. Gain race entry and receive a swim cap and medal. Raise $250 and fund 3 swimming lessons for a future Peaks to Portland Swimmer.

and fund for a future Peaks to Portland Swimmer. Raise $350 and invest in the future of a local child by funding a summer swim team experience at our Y and helping to develop teamwork, leadership and confidence.

and invest in the future of a local child by funding a at our Y and helping to develop teamwork, leadership and confidence. Raise $500 and provide the cost of two weeks of Summer Care for a child in our community. They will make friendships, develop, have fun, and learn who they are.

and provide the cost of for a child in our community. They will make friendships, develop, have fun, and learn who they are. Raise $1,000 and fund five weeks of preschool for a child and help to provide a strong educational start and a foundation for future success.

and fund and help to provide a strong educational start and a foundation for future success. Raise $1,500 and invest in hunger relief by covering the cost of healthy meals and snacks for a group of kids enrolled in Summer Care.

There is still time to register. The swim can be completed with the 31-day period allotted by the YMCA of Southern Maine.

As a reminder, please don’t attempt to swim the race route. Most years, the harbor master shuts down the shipping channel for this swim. He will not do so this year. Please follow all Maine Centers for Disease Control & Prevention guidelines regarding proximity to others to protect the health of everyone in the community.