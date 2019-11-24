BANGOR, Maine — The annual Maine Harvest Festival has been held at the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor for the past nine year. This year, more than 150 local vendors and farmers flocked to the festival to sell a variety of things, including baked goods, cheese, honey, organic fruits and vegetables, and many other fresh products from the state of Maine.

"It's only Maine. It's only Maine processors and Maine farmers that we promote here. It's fun for folks to step up to the booth and talk about the recipes or how things are made or how long have you been doing this and why. So the owner is in the store," said Maine Harvest Director, Judy Perkins.

The festival runs Saturday and Sunday, November 23rd and 24th, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission is $8 for adults and $5 for kids.

Owner of the Bee Whisperer Peter Cowin says, "This year we actually have two observation hives in display, so people can come and see the queen bee, the queen is actually laying eggs already and so it's really fascinating!"

Aside from all the different local vendors in the arena, the event also has cooking demonstrations, live bands, a baked pie contest, and lots of other fun stuff. Organizers boast it has something for everyone.

NCM