The Kotzschmar Organ is bringing Halloween to the Saco Drive-In.

James Kennerley, municipal organist for the city of Portland, will use the Kotzschmar Organ to score The Hunchback of Notre Dame this Halloween.

SACO, Maine — An improvised, pre-recorded score of The Hunchback of Notre Dame on the Kotzschmar Organ will be shown at the Saco Drive-In on Saturday night, October 17, just in time for Halloween.

Join Municipal Organist James Kennerley as he brings life, intrigue and, most importantly, brilliant musical accompaniment to Wallace Worsley’s American classic starring Lon Chaney.

The Kotzschmar Organ is one of the grandest and most celebrated pipe organs in the world. One of only two municipal organs in the U.S., its home has been in the historic Merrill Auditorium in Portland since 1912.

The Hunchback of Notre Dame is based on Victor Hugo’s 1831 novel. Lon Chaney’s portrayal of the tortured hunchback Quasimodo elevated him to full star status in Hollywood after the film was released. The story is set in Paris in 1482, and is filled with intrigue, love-lost, betrayal, murder and every other plot twist a spectacular horror movie should offer up to its audience.

This silent movie classic will be silent no more when Kennerley adds his magnificent playing to the film!

The Saco Drive-In can only accommodate 250 cars in a social distancing manner, so don’t delay in reserving your seat.

Tickets must be purchased in advance through PortTIX before 3pm on October 17 - the day of the show. They will not be available at the Drive-In gate.

Order your tickets here for The Kotzschmar Organ at The Saco Drive-In.

The Saco Drive-In is located at 969 Portland Rd, Saco, ME 04072. Gates will open at 5:30pm. The movie will begin at 6:30 p.m. There will be no intermission.

Attendees are encouraged to bring their own movie snacks as no concessions will be available at the venue and to follow socially distance guidelines.

Can’t make it to the Drive-In? This Halloween event will be available for online viewing all Halloween weekend. Your digital seat will provide you a special online link to this wonderful experience. AND you can watch it all weekend – however many times you wish!

This digital concert is a Pay What You Choose event…. with prices beginning at $10. Note: An additional handling fee charged by PortTIX will be added to your purchase.

Purchase your digital ticket here for online viewing.

Online access will be available from Noon on October 30th through 11 p.m. on Sunday, November 1.