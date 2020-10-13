The Holden Police Department gives a 'fuzzy' welcome to new students

Second grade is the first time students attend Holden Elementary School and it's the first time they meet Police Chief Chris Greeley.

HOLDEN, Maine — A cold and rainy Tuesday didn't stop Holden Police Chief Chris Greeley from brightening some elementary students' day.

Every year, the Holden Police Department delivers Teddy Bears to the second graders at Holden Elementary School. The school begins in second grade so this is an opportunity for the students to meet with the local police department.

This year, each bear has a mask on to help reinforce to the students the idea that mask-wearing is important.

"The fact is the kids in school have to be wearing them, the teachers have to wear them, and we wanted to reinforce that not only are they getting a bear from the police department, but the masks on will maybe reinforce the importance for these kids in school to wear the mask," Greeley said.

Greeley said the only rule is each kid must name the bear and Hazel Armell quickly named her bear, snowflake.

"And it's very fluffy and cute and I love it, I'm going to tell my mom and dad all about this," Armell said."