'Betty White Challenge' helps rescue dogs in Maine

In honor of Betty White's 100th birthday, animal shelters across the U.S. are asking people to donate $5 in her name.

MAINE, USA — Monday would have been Betty White's 100th birthday, and while she died around two weeks ago, people around the U.S. are still honoring her special day with the "Betty White Challenge."

The challenge is nationwide, and animal shelters are asking for people to donate $5 in White's name.

One of the Maine organizations collecting funds on behalf of White is Old Dogs New Digs.

"They help homeless and displaced dogs and cats. So, Old Dogs New Digs doesn't technically own any of these animals. But we partner with local shelters or rescues, so we help animals that, whether they're homeless or displaced at a senior age, we help with those animals," Shelley Glidden, one of the nonprofit's volunteers, said.

Old Dogs New Digs raised more than $1,000 with the Betty White Challenge and will continue to raise funds.

Anyone interested in learning more can visit the nonprofit's website or Facebook page.

The Bangor Humane Society is also collecting donations in honor of White's birthday. Donations are accepted on its Facebook page. The humane society already raised around $4,000.

If you want to participate in the #BettyWhiteChallenge today, please think of us 🐾 Posted by Old Dogs New Digs on Monday, January 17, 2022