BANGOR, Maine — Tough times hit people in different ways. For some, not enough gas in the tank, a bad nights sleep, or no coffee in the morning can ruin their day. Tough times for others, may be not knowing where their next meal will come from.

Tea and Tarts, a tea shop on State Street in Bangor, just rolled out a program to help anyone suffering from a tough stretch, regardless of what it is. They unveiled their Pay It Forward program a few weeks ago.

The idea is simple. Customers can pay for tea, coffee, food, and combo meals for those who may not have the money to pay for themselves. Then when someone who needs a pick-me-up just needs to walk in.

‘They come in and say they need a voucher, no questions asked, no judgement, we don’t ask why you need it by any means, we’re just happy that they came in to get it," Sarah Moreshead the co-owner said.

Moreshead and her team opened the quaint, cozy, and quiet shop in May with the idea of serving their community. Besides this program the shop wants people to enjoy themselves.

That's why they offer a quiet place for people to do work, study, or just relax. They also have a play area for kids to hangout while the grownups enjoy their food and drinks.

The idea of opening this type of environment was easy for Moreshead, she wanted to create a place that she'd enjoy.

"What we wanted was a spot that we would want to hangout at," she said. "We love all the other coffee shops in the area,but they don' have a lot of tea selections, so why not open up a tea shop?"

Pay it Forward has already raised hundreds of dollars represented by the several sticky notes on the back wall.

If Tea and Tarts doesn't use all their vouchers, they plan on donating all the money to a local charity.

