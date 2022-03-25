138 workers without a job after Belfast potato processing facility burns

A total of 138 workers are without a job after a fire tore through the facility in Belfast early Thursday morning.

BELFAST, Maine — More than 24 hours after a massive blaze ignited at the Penobscot McCrum potato processing plant in Belfast, fire crews remained on-scene Friday, still working to hose down the facility.

The city said it is keeping the Belfast Rail Trail closed for the weekend as crews plan to be on-scene monitoring the area. Officials have said smoke is also expected to persist throughout the weekend.

While there were no injuries, 138 people are without a job until the facility is rebuilt.

Dorothy Havey, executive director of the Belfast Area Chamber of Commerce, said local companies are reaching out and hoping to provide different work opportunities to those workers.

"They're all coming together and saying, 'We need workers. How can we work with Penobscot McCrum people who've lost their jobs and maybe offer them an opportunity on a short-term basis? Or perhaps even longer, while decisions are being made about what they're going to do with the plant?'" Havey said.

Belfast Mayor Eric Sanders said the city is collecting funds that will be donated directly to the McCrum workers.

"The city has a 'Keep the Faith' fund that we used for COVID, and we opened up the GoFundMe again through the chamber and Our Town Belfast. We've been able to raise, through private donations, over $17,000 overnight," Sanders said.

Organizers have a goal of $50,000 to support these workers. Anyone who would like to donate to that fund can click here.

"This is the most immediate thing that people can do, the quickest and fastest way to get the money into the hands of the families," Havey said.

The support from the community doesn't end there. Sanders said they've jump-started the process for workers to start receiving unemployment benefits, and they're working on helping with providing resources for these workers to find new employment.

"There are job fairs that are gonna be held, coordinated through the city and high school and various businesses. They're taking the lead, and they're meeting Monday," Sanders said.

Local organizations and businesses are also stepping up. Cherie Merrill, executive director of Belfast Soup Kitchen, said her doors are open.

"We offer meals, and we also offer pantry items, emergency food boxes. So if they find themselves in need, all they need to do is reach out and call us, and we can assist them with getting enough food," Merrill said.

Businesses will also feel the effects of this tragedy and are trying to help. Ryan Otis, owner of Rollie's Bar & Grill, said his restaurant serves Penobscot McCrum's farm fries. Now, their Friday Farm Fry Fry-raiser will raise money for the facility's workers. He said a portion of their fry sales every Friday will go toward the fund.

"The plan is to just keep doing it until there's no longer a need," Otis said.

"We just want to make sure we get them to the other side OK and that they remain here in the city of Belfast," Sanders said.

Sanders said he expects plans for rebuilding the Penobscot McCrum facility to be announced in a week or so.