WATERBORO, Maine — People of all ages could need blood donations at some point. Even the tiniest, most vulnerable of humans, like 16-month-old Wyatt Sargent.

With an infectious laugh and smile to match, little Wyatt Sargent looks as happy as can be.

"It's always a good day when he's smiling," said his dad, Alex Sargent. "And he smiles every day."

But Wyatt's story is difficult for any parent to hear. At just 4 weeks, Wyatt was diagnosed with atypical teratoid rhabdoid tumor or ATRT.

"A rare, aggressive type of brain tumor," explained Alex Sargent.

Wyatt couldn't move his arms and He would scream in pain.

"It's scary," said Sargent. "It's just been out of our control, out of everyone's control."

Wyatt is undergoing intensive chemo.

"We've lost count at this point of how many transfusions of blood products he's had," said Sargent. "I think the most he's had in one day was five blood transfusions."

Think about that.

Soon little Wyatt, will need more. Doctors have just found two more brain tumors.

"So that's why you see the incision on his head. He just had a brain biopsy done."

That laugh and smile holding strong. Wyatt's fighting spirit earning him the name "Super Wy."

