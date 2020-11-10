Sunday is Open Creamery Day in Maine!

x
Today, Oct. 11., more than 10 creameries in Maine are offering a unique experience for the annual Open Creamery Day.
Credit: Maine Cheese Guild

MAINE, USA — Sunday, October 11 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. statewide marks the 13th Annual Open Creamery Day presented by The Maine Cheese Guild. 

Open Creamery Day has arrived! It’s a beautiful day to visit a farm and celebrate Maine cheese. Visit...

Posted by The Maine Cheese Guild on Sunday, October 11, 2020

The Open Creamery Day always happens the Sunday of Indigenous Peoples' Day weekend.

The Maine Cheese Guild addresses that cheesemaking in Maine has boomed in the last decade with hundreds of cheeses to taste straight from the source. 
The Maine Cheese Guild
Open Creamery Day is this Sunday 10/11. It's going to be a beautif... ul day to visit one of our amazing creameries like Abraham's Goat Farm and Creamery. Watch below to see some of their preparations for the big day.
These are the Maine creameries around the state that will be open Sunday. In some creameries, people can meet the animals that make the milk, tour the creamery, or buy its cheese products.

These are the participating Open Creameries in Maine for the event:

Here is the link to a map of participating creameries.

You can still participate and buy local products virtually by heading to LocalGoodsGathered.com to purchase the Open Creamery Day Box. This box includes tasting portions for four people from Kennebec Cheesery, Pineland Farms Dairy, and Silvery Moon Creamery. Each box will include a link to watch clips filmed at the Creamery and by the cheesemakers. 