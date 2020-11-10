Sunday is Open Creamery Day in Maine!

Today, Oct. 11., more than 10 creameries in Maine are offering a unique experience for the annual Open Creamery Day.

MAINE, USA — Sunday, October 11 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. statewide marks the 13th Annual Open Creamery Day presented by The Maine Cheese Guild.

The Open Creamery Day always happens the Sunday of Indigenous Peoples' Day weekend.

The Maine Cheese Guild addresses that cheesemaking in Maine has boomed in the last decade with hundreds of cheeses to taste straight from the source.

These are the Maine creameries around the state that will be open Sunday. In some creameries, people can meet the animals that make the milk, tour the creamery, or buy its cheese products.

These are the participating Open Creameries in Maine for the event:

Here is the link to a map of participating creameries.