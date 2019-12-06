The YMCA of Southern Maine’s Peaks to Portland Swim to Benefit Kids will be taking place on July 21. Swimmers will race from Peaks Island to the banks of East End Beach.

The proceeds from this swim will benefit the YMCA of Southern Maine’s Youth development programs.

Swimmers of various fitness levels, ages 16 years and older, and can swim a mile in less than 40 minutes are invited to race.

New this year, for those that have kayaks following them, there will be prizes for best kayak decorations!

For more information and to register for Peaks to Portland Swim to Benefit Kids click here. Deadline to register is June 21, 2019.

NEWS CENTER Maine is proud to be the 2019 Media sponsor of Peaks to Portland.

Fun Facts about The Peaks to Portland Swim