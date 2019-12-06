The YMCA of Southern Maine’s Peaks to Portland Swim to Benefit Kids will be taking place on July 21. Swimmers will race from Peaks Island to the banks of East End Beach.
The proceeds from this swim will benefit the YMCA of Southern Maine’s Youth development programs.
Swimmers of various fitness levels, ages 16 years and older, and can swim a mile in less than 40 minutes are invited to race.
New this year, for those that have kayaks following them, there will be prizes for best kayak decorations!
For more information and to register for Peaks to Portland Swim to Benefit Kids click here. Deadline to register is June 21, 2019.
NEWS CENTER Maine is proud to be the 2019 Media sponsor of Peaks to Portland.
Fun Facts about The Peaks to Portland Swim
- There is a global reach –swimmers from Europe and Asia come to the US to participate in this race
- The race started in the 1920s, possible earlier! There is evidence of the race from 1927, when Mitchell Williams won.
- The race was put on hold during World War II because of concerns about mines in Casco Bay.
- Back then, swimmers coated themselves in axle grease to stay warm. Today, the wet suit helps with this.
- The Y restarted the race in the early 80s to celebrate Portland’s 350th birthday.
- 100+ volunteers make this race possible each year.