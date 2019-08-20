Great news, The Maine Mariners are back in Portland for their second season in the ECHL, and so is NEW CENTER Maine’s STORM CENTER Box.

The Maine Mariners inaugural ECHL season closed with 37 wins, 32 losses, and 2 ties.

NEWS CENTER Maine, in partnership with The Maine Mariners, is providing 13 free tickets for each and every home game this season.

NEWS CENTER Maine's STORM CENTER Box will provide a fun and unforgettable time at a Maine Mariner's hockey game.

Applications are open to all Maine based 501(c)3 nonprofits and Maine youth through high school sports teams, clubs and organizations.

The Mariners home opener is on October 11, at the Cross Insurance Arena against The Adirondack Thunder at 7:15 PM.

STORM CENTER Box Application