BANGOR, Maine — Considered one of the most famous houses in Maine is that of Stephen and Tabitha King in Bangor.

For about 300 years, there was a big ash tree in the yard that was bug-infested, forcing the Kings to cut it down, leaving only the trunk.

Tabitha King wanted to do something special with it, and give new life to the tree.

The remaining trunk is now being carved into art by Josh Landry, a professional wood carver from North Anson. Landry is giving the tree a whole new spin based on Tabitha's suggestions.

"She wanted it to be a bookshelf in the tree and she kinda wanted the tree to be giving everything to us, meaning...it kinda like morphed into the bookshelf, the tree gives oxygen, obviously for the cats, the books, the paper, the wood to build the book-shelf, everything comes from the tree...so it was really neat to do," Landry said.

NCM

Landry says he has been working on this piece for about a month and hopes to finish it by the end of this week. These days, he's been working on the final details of the piece.

Now that people are quarantining at home, Landry has noticed many people going out for fresh air and stopping by to watch him work, and many coming back to see the progress made.

"Everyone in the town has really enjoyed watching the process of it and they said especially at a time like this a lot of their kids they bring them here and they say this is their field trip, so it's really neat," Landry said.

Landry says these carved works can last up to 30 to 40 years but they have to be well-maintained.

Bangor Maine Police Department We would like to just say thank-you to all the utility workers who h... ave been tirelessly working to restore power to Mainers for the last 48 hours. We all understand the frustration that folks are feeling when left without electricity. The number of trees that fell-many directly on power lines-is overwhelming to tree and line crews.

Landry says after this recent storm many people may have tree trunks around that he would happily transform those tree trunks into statues. Click here to follow his work and on his personal Instagram at josh.landry.

RELATED: Stephen King is quitting Facebook

RELATED: Stephen King responds to Oscars controversy: "I would never consider diversity in matters of art"

RELATED: Stephen King, Don Winslow will donate $200K if White House holds press briefing

RELATED: Stephen King opening his Maine mansion to writers in residence

RELATED: These are the most-searched Halloween costumes of 2019

RELATED: Stephen, Tabitha King plan changes to iconic Maine home