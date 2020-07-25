Starks teen builds memorial to honor community leader for Eagle Scout Project

The 15-year-old is building a Gazebo to honor the memory of Kerry Hebert, a well-known and very involved community member from Starks.

STARKS, Maine — With COVID-19 upon us, and social distancing guidelines...an eagle scout project of eight boys ended up being a job of one.

Daniel Taylor's idea was to build a gazebo from scratch at his local community center.

This was all part of his Eagle Scout Service Project, that require scouts to build something to benefit the community. This was an extra special project to the 15-year-old and his entire community of Starks, because he wanted to do something that could remember and honor the memory of Kerry Hebert.

Hebert was a very well known and involved community member.

"He was a member of the planning board, the board of assessors, years past he was very active with the volunteer fire department, he was even a selectman for a while," said Jennifer Hebert, Kerry Hebert's wife/widow.

After a year of planning, Taylor decided to continue his mission of finishing his project. He was supposed to have help from his other 8 troop members but due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, he built the gazebo himself.

The special end goal? To always remember Kerry's hard work and leadership in the town of Starks.

"My best friend is Josh Hebert, his father passed away, and I wanted to do that for him as well as everybody who knew him," says Taylor.

"He was disappointed that he didn't have them here to help, but he's ok with it... he's a hard worker," says Darlene Taylor, Daniel's mother.

Daniel has been working on the gazebo for three Saturdays. He thinks he will finish it next Saturday, and then will wait a couple of months to paint it and see if it would be safe then for other troop members to help him paint it and complete it.

"It's been warm, it's been hot out..so it's been tough but it's good to get this done," says Taylor.

"It means something to us," says Darlene Taylor.

It means something to the Taylor's, to the Hebert's and to the entire Starks community.

To them...and to the entire community!

"My husband will be memorialized right where he should be, where he was involved his whole life," says Jennifer Hebert.

The future eagle scout who designed and build this memorial says when the gazebo is finished, he still has the hardest part to complete! A lot of paperwork to be sent to the scout authorities! and hopefully, after that he will be an eagle!