Six-year-old inspires nonprofit to help people in need

'From Lil With Love' started as a homeschool project focusing on compassion.

OXFORD, Maine — What began as a homeschool project about compassion a year ago has evolved into a nonprofit, helping hundreds of families in need and children in Western Maine.

At the center of it all, a six-year-old girl hoping to inspire others to make a difference with a nonprofit called 'From Lil With Love'.

When Liliana Tripp gets home from school, homework has to wait. Inside a box at the end of Tripp's driveway are bags of food and household items. So far the family has collected more than 900 donations, but this six-year-old has bigger aspirations.

"I am going to beat that goal from last year and do 2,000," Tripp said.

Last November, a homeschool project about helping others resulted in 500 pounds of food items being donated to the Oxford Helping Hands Food Pantry. This latest round of items will be dropped in a few weeks.

The pantry, located in the Oxford Municipal Center, serves 45 local families, and there has been an increase in demand for help, driven by rising food, gas and oil prices. Volunteers said the donations from Tripp will go a long way. Susan Milligan is vice-president of the food pantry's board.

"It makes a big difference. It's really heartwarming," Milligan said.

In February Tripp and her parents collected money and gift bags for children living in the Rumford Group Homes. Easter baskets in April and backpacks with new sneakers, all for children in need. Late this summer, her parents founded From Lil with Love to help more people in the community.

"We are hoping to get a little more support from local businesses. Hopefully, that will grow as time goes on," Tripp's father, Allen, said.

Tripp is collecting food items at the end of her driveway through Nov. 20. Then she is on to her next project, Christmas presents, and stockings for families living in Western Maine shelters.