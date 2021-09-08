Sit in the NCM STORM CENTER Box at a Maine Mariners home hockey game

Register your club, sports team, or nonprofit to sit in the NEWS CENTER Maine STORM CENTER Box at a Maine Mariners home game. It's free!

PORTLAND, Maine — NEWS CENTER Maine is providing free Maine Mariners hockey tickets. Fill out the application to have your club, organization, 501(c)3 nonprofit, or youth sports group enjoy a free game.

Register to sit in the NCM STORM CENTER Box here.

The Maine Mariners are back in Portland for their third season in the ECHL, and so is the NEWS CENTER Maine STORM CENTER Box.

NCM, in partnership with the Maine Mariners, is providing 13 free tickets for each and every home game this season.

Our box will provide a fun and unforgettable time at a Maine Mariners hockey game. There will be free popcorn, too!

Applications are open to all Maine-based 501(c)3 nonprofits and Maine youth through high school sports teams, clubs, and organizations.

The Mariners are in an affiliation agreement with the NHL's Boston Bruins and their AHL affiliate, the Providence Bruins.