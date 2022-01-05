Update: 83-year-old man found safely

Police said Richard Savage was found safely.

BANGOR, Maine — Update 10 p.m.:

Police told NEWS CENTER Maine Richard Savage was found safely on Wednesday evening.

The Silver Alert has been deactivated.

Original story:

On Wednesday, Bangor police issued a Silver Alert for a missing 83-year-old man with dementia.

The Bangor Police Department said Richard Savage of Enfield hasn't been seen since driving away from a dentist office alone at 4:30 p.m.

Savage is a white man, nearly six feet tall, and weighs 185 pounds. Police said he has white hair and blue eyes.

Around 9:30 a.m., he left the Maine Veterans Home in Bangor with a friend who was supposed to bring him to a dentist appointment at 93 Lee Rd. in Lincoln, according to the alert.

Police said Savage and his friend might have stopped at Savage's home on Lemay Road in Enfield so that he could grab one of his three vehicles.

The staff at the dentist office said they saw Savage driving himself away from their business.

Police said Savage has three vehicles:

A black 1985 Chevrolet pickup truck, with the Maine license plate 0071UY

A silver 2000 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 with the Maine license plate 5C7718

A white 2014 Chevrolet Impala with the Maine license plate 8500VW

Police have asked anyone with information on Savage's location to call 207-942-8211.