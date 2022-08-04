x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Community

Silver Alert issued for 88-year-old with dementia

Ronald Slicer experiences memory loss and is known to stray from home, the release stated.
Credit: Damariscotta Police Department

DAMARISCOTTA, Maine — Police are trying to find Ronald Slicer, 88, whom officials said was last seen around 9 a.m. on Wednesday in the Damariscotta area, authorities say.

Slicer has dementia and other health issues, according to a news release issued by Damariscotta police. He experiences memory loss and is known to stray from home, the release stated.

He is 5 feet, 11 inches tall, and weighs 180 pounds, with hazel eyes and grey hair, officials said.

Police said Slicer drives a 2018 White Chevy Trax SUV with license plate 1856XU.  

Slicer's credit card is noted to have last been used in Belfast on Thursday at approximately 11:50 a.m., according to police. 

Officials ask that anyone who may have information about Slicer's whereabouts contact the Damariscotta Police Department at 207-563-1909.

More NEWS CENTER Maine Stories

Related Articles

Paid Advertisement

More Videos

In Other News

Stolen BBQ smoker returns safe and sound to Bangor business owner

Before You Leave, Check This Out