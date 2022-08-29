x
Police issue silver alert for 81-year-old Fort Kent man

Stanley Flagg, 81, of Fort Kent was last seen on Sunday, police say.
Credit: Maine State Police

FORT KENT, Maine — A silver alert was issued for an 81-year-old Fort Kent man on Monday.  

Stanley Flagg was last seen on Sunday around 9 a.m., according to a news release issued by the Maine Department of Public Safety. He is thought to have wandered away on foot from a location near his home on Franklin School Road. 

Police said Flagg suffers from cognitive issues and is visually impaired. He is a white man around 5'10" and weighs 165 pounds with gray hair and blue eyes. 

Flagg wears glasses and was last seen wearing a dark gray or brown jacket, according to the release. 

Police request anyone with information on his location to call 207-834-5678. 

