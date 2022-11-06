Silver Alert issued for 23-year-old Gorham man who was last seen Sunday afternoon

Robert Murray was last known to be at his home on Finn Parker Road in Gorham around 12:50p.m. He was last seen wearing a sweatshirt with neon yellow t-shirt over it.

GORHAM, Maine — The Gorham Police Department issued a Silver Alert for 23-year-old Robert Murray of Gorham. Murray was last known to be at his home on Finn Parker Road at 12:50 p.m.

According to a release from the Maine Department of Public Safety, Murray was last seen wearing a sweatshirt with a neon yellow t-shirt over it.

He is 5,11' tall, 140 lbs., has brown hair and blue eyes, and suffers from mental health issues, the release states.

Murray is presumed to be on foot without his phone.