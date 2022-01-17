Sheriff: 41 people evacuated after Milbridge nursing home roof collapse

The roof collapsed Monday afternoon, according to authorities.

MILBRIDGE, Maine — Forty-one people were evacuated after a roof collapsed at a nursing home in Milbridge during a storm on Monday afternoon, authorities say.

Washington County Sheriff Barry Curtis said the roof at Narraguagus Bay Health Care collapsed, and residents of the building were either placed with family or relocated to nursing homes and rehabilitation facilities in Gouldsboro and Ellsworth.

No one was hurt as a result of the building damage, according to the sheriff.

The nursing home is at 3 Main St.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

