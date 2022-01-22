Shaw's to close its grocery store in Westbrook

The company did not provide a closing date or how many employees will be affected by the closing announcement.

WESTBROOK, Maine — Shaw’s, a staple supermarket in Maine, is closing its Westbrook location, confirmed a spokesperson for the grocery store chain Saturday.

In a statement to NEWS CENTER Maine, Shaw’s spokesperson Teresa Edington said, “Closing a location is always a tough decision, but we’re focused on continuing to provide the products and services our customers value most in Maine and beyond.”

Edington did not provide an answer as to when the store located at 31 Main Street will close and how many employees will be affected by the closing announcement.

“Our goal is to relocate as many associates as possible to other locations and we encourage customers to visit our other area locations,” According to Eddington.

While a reason for closing the grocery store chain has not been provided, Eddington hinted at performance as a factor. “Like all retailers, we’re constantly evaluating the performance of our stores."

An article by the press Herald states that "Shaw’s decision to close the Westbrook location comes during a time of stiff competition in the market."

There are two other supermarket chains in the Westbrook area, Hannaford and Market Basket, which opened during the summer of the year 2020. The Market Basket is located across the street and approximately half a mile away from Shaw's. Whole Foods is about five miles away from Shaw's in nearby Portland.

The Press Herald said the Biddeford Shaw’s closed just two years after a Market Basket opened its doors nearby. "However, officials said at the time that Market Basket’s arrival was not the main reason Shaw’s closed its Biddeford location."