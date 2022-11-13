Santa photoshoot at Bangor Historical Society raises funds to support rare birth defect

All proceeds from the photoshoot will go toward the VOGM Support Network.

BANGOR, Maine — It's that time of year, when everyone is looking for that perfect for a holiday card. This year, two organizations have decided to take the photo-op a step further for a great cause, with a visit from Santa, of course.

All proceeds go will go toward helping families with babies who are struggling with VOGM, a rare blood vessel malformation oftentimes found before birth in pregnancy.

VOGM Support Network works with families to get them resources and travel grants in order to get the treatment they need.

The Bangor Historical Society hosted the event at its main location and will be decorated with nutcrackers, Christmas trees, and presents scattered throughout.

The all-volunteer led event featured a photo session for families with Santa, as well as cookie decorating and letters to Santa.

Marlene Brochu, CEO and co-founder of VOGM Support Network, said seeing everyone enjoying their session has been confirming.

"I'm just really grateful that we can bring something to the community, especially after COVID-19," Brochu said. " A lot of people haven't seen Santa, and it's been really great to bring people out. So many people have been like, 'Oh, I've never actually been here. You know, it's so beautiful,' and it is such a beautiful space."