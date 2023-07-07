Sailors and spectators gather in Rockland Harbor for the 46th Great Schooner Race

Hundreds headed to Rockland to embrace Maine's maritime tradition.

ROCKLAND, Maine — It's a decades-long tradition sailing aboard a piece of history along Maine's rocky coastline.

This year, 11 captains, their crew, and hundreds more spectators gathered in Rockland Harbor for the 46th annual Great Schooner Race.

Hosted by the Maine Windjammer Association, captains started off the day aboard historic schooner, The Heritage, to discuss the race course.

This year's winner for first overall went to the captain and crew of the schooner American Eagle, who won the Cutty Sark trophy.

To congratulate them this year, was "Brooklin Nine-Nine" and "The Good Place" actor, Marc Evan Jackson.

Jackson also road along in the races on the schooner Grace Bailey, who reminisced about sailing in Camden a few years back.

"This is a unique way to see the coast of Maine, and for people that live here all year long and forget to vacation in their own backyard, it's a wonderful reminder," Jackson said.

When running only on wind power in your sails, owner of the Heritage Sean Grimes says that course is at times up to mother nature.

"It's wherever the wind, weather, tides, and sea conditions take us!" Grimes added.

Each boat also carries a handful of guests just along for the ride, alongside a whole lot of history. Captain Becky Wright's ship, the Lewis R. French, is the oldest known windjammer in America.

"It's a gorgeous sight to see," Wright said. "It just kinda brings back the feeling of what Penobscot Bay must've been like."

The race starts and finishes as each boat crosses the Rockland Breakwater Lighthouse, which a crowd of spectators sat along, ready to cheer them on.

When maneuvering such a large boat like these, keeping your crew in sync is key. Through many years of practice and passion, when everything lines up and the wind hits your sails just right, Grimes says that's the best feeling.

"The sails load up and the boat heals over... there's something that happens. It's magic. Sailing is magic," Grimes added.