Saco salon holds 'cut-a-thon' to benefit client

After a young mother had a stroke just before Christmas, the community is doing what it can to help. The salon raised more than $4,300 to help the family.

SACO, Maine — Sunday in Saco, a "cut-a-thon" was held to benefit a young South Portland mom who suffered a serious stroke just before Christmas. Salon Fior raised $4,326 with five stylists cutting hair, including stylists who work for competing salons, like Justin Mondor from Blind Pig.

It was all for Jasmine Patten. She and her best friend, Michelle King, have been going to Salon Fior in Saco for years. Sunday, that salon was open for haircuts with all of the proceeds going directly to the Patten family for whatever they might need.

"She's doing really well, but the family's really not sure what her needs will be when she gets home, so Matt and Sam here at Salon Fior have done a full day of fundraising for her and it's been really busy, and people have been so generous," King said.

Salon Fior owner Samantha Cleaves added, "Everything that we bring in the door today all of these amazing generous people who have come in to help us out. Even people who haven't been getting a haircut have just stepped in and helped out the family so we are just so beyond grateful."