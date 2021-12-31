Rumford man raises $35,000 by running every day in 2021

Gary Dolloff ran 2132 miles in 2021 and raised thousands of dollars for Operation Reboot Outdoors.

RUMFORD, Maine — Last year, a man from Rumford resolved to run six miles a day, every day in 2021, for a total of 2132 miles. It was all to raise money for a veterans organization.

Gary Dolloff will be the first person to tell folks... he didn't reach this goal alone.

"It was just a community effort that we had here, and I was just carrying the message through," he said.

He finished his last run of 2021 with the whole town of Rumford watching and the high school wrestling team that he coaches, finishing out the last few miles.

Dolloff ran, on average, six miles a day, sometimes more, sometimes less. He ran in Maine and when he visited his daughter in Texas. Through heat, rain, and yes, even snow, never missing a day.

"I never missed a day outside, nope," he said.

Dolloff has finished his 365 day goal and is expected to present a check to Operation Reboot Outdoors next #NEWSCENTERmaine pic.twitter.com/z7xw5cFbJX — Jackie Mundry (@j_mundry) December 31, 2021

"Gary is one of the most selfless people I have ever met in my life. I consider him the MVP of the community," Daniel Waite, founder of Operation Reboot Outdoors, said.

Operation Reboot Outdoors was the organization Dolloff raised money for all year. It helps get veterans outside after returning from overseas.

"When I got out of the service, I didn't have [a] purpose, and I was stuck in my house. And the only way I found some peace [and] quiet in my mind, and I wasn't thinking all the time, is I went out hunting and fishing," Waite said.

The money Dolloff raised will be used for a camp Operation Reboot Outdoors will bring veterans to. It will help ensure an entire cabin is accessible for anyone with a disability.

Dolloff is a U.S. Army veteran himself. He said this whole journey was "Just... so emotional. These last few days have just been one big ball of emotions."