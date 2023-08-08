Rockland Police Department becomes first in Maine to become community-policing certified

"I think it might help bridge the gap for people who might have been skeptical about what our relationship is with the community," Bagley said.

ROCKLAND, Maine — After the launch of a new program at the University of Maine at Augusta, the Rockland Police Department is now the first department in the state to be fully certified in community policing.

"Just the great work that they [the department] continue to do and now with this, it just creates more opportunities for us to do a better job," Police Chief Tim Carroll said. "We can do a much better job working together."

For the past seven weeks, everyone in the department has been taking courses related to how to better connect with other town departments and local outlets to create longer-term solutions rather than taking measures to temporarily mitigate crime.

"Learning some of the things that worked, some of the things that didn't work, kinda helps you look forward to the future," Deputy Chief Alex Gaylor said.

All officers earned an 'A' grade as well as a pin for their achievements.

Rather than relying solely on police officers to tackle most problems, community policing takes into account other angles to jointly solve issues or reduce crime in an area.

"Police officers who have contemporary education and training and a skillset in the strategies and the philosophy of community-oriented policing are more effective," Director of the Maine Community Policing Institute Noel March said.

Although the department has already been using community policing tactics, Chief of Police Tim Carol says this certification can strengthen that foundation.

With a lot of distrust for local enforcement nationwide, Officer Jon Bagley says he hopes this move will demonstrate the department's dedication to the community it serves.

