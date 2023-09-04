Rockland community members get free Easter dinner thanks to volunteers from a local synagogue

Volunteers with the Adas Yoshuron Synagogue prepared takeout meals for community members celebrating the Easter holiday.

ROCKLAND, Maine — Members of the Adas Yoshuron Synagogue in Rockland spent their Sunday at St. Peter's Episcopal Church preparing and passing out takeout meals to community members who celebrate the Easter holiday.

Volunteers prepared hams, mashed potatoes, vegetables, and desserts and distributed them to give people in their community a free Easter meal.

Since the Jewish religion does not celebrate Easter, one volunteer said this is their way to take part in the community and help others in need.

"It's a great opportunity to care for our community members who hold these days as special holy days," Stuart Finkelstein, a member of the synagogue, said.

The Adas Yoshuron Synagogue sponsors annual Easter and Christmas Day meals. Prior to the pandemic, they were sit-down meals, but now they distribute them in a takeout system.

"People are just very grateful for the kindness and very grateful for the meals," Finkelstein said. "There's clearly the need, and people are really grateful."