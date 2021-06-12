Robert Indiana's estate settles lawsuit with copyrights holder

Officials say they are working to transform Indiana’s island residence into a home museum. It will take years to complete the project.

MAINE, USA — The estate of pop artist Robert Indiana has reached a settlement that keeps intact a longstanding relationship with the copyright holder of the iconic “LOVE” series.

Officials said Friday that New York-based Morgan Art Foundation will work with the Maine-based Star of Hope Foundation, which aims to transform Indiana’s island residence into a home museum.

“We’ve done a lot of good stuff, but it’s overshadowed by the litigation,” said Larry Sterrs, chair of the Star of Hope Foundation, to the Associated Press during an interview. "Completion of the museum is likely years away," he said.