Rising grocery prices highlight food program's importance for Maine seniors

The Maine Agricultural and Resource Development is offering boxes of food at select pick-up locations across the state.

MAINE, USA — The price of food is on the rise. That makes a growing food program for seniors across Maine even more critical.

The Maine Agricultural and Resource Development offers food boxes at select pick-up locations across the state, more packages this year than last.

The boxes include nonperishable food items like peanut butter, pasta, and instant mashed potatoes. The boxes of food are entirely free and valued at around $50.

"I certainly have been at distribution sites when seniors are coming through, and they are usually just very grateful to see the size and variety in the box and to know that this program is monthly. They can rely on it every month," Leigh Hallett, director of Agricultural Resource Development, said.

To find out who qualifies for the food box program, click here.