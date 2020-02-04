PORTLAND, Maine — Rippleffect, a non-profit based in Portland, wants to give children and their families affected by the COVID-19 crisis something to look forward to. The organization has announced $15,000 in scholarships for families experiencing hardship during the pandemic, whether it be illness, financial strain, or the stress of providing front-line essential services.

These scholarships are in addition to the general scholarship fund already in place to help make the organization's programs accessible. Rippleffect is still finalizing its 2020 schedule of programs, but the group is making the scholarships available right away. Maine residents can apply here.

Rippleffect is a non-profit youth and community development organization. It owns Cow Island, a beautiful 26-acre island in Casco Bay, and runs many of its youth and adult programs from this remote eco-campus.

