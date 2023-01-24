Retired Maine sheriff, named 1972 Time Magazine Policeman of the Year, has died

Wes Ridlon ran for sheriff in 1990 and became the 48th sheriff of Cumberland County, deputies said. He served as the sheriff for eight years.

PORTLAND, Maine — A retired Cumberland County sheriff who served eight years has died.

The Cumberland County Sheriff's Office announced on Tuesday the death of retired Sheriff Wesley "Wes" Ridlon.

Ridlon reportedly passed away on Saturday following "a brief illness," deputies said in a Facebook post.

Ridlon was well-known in the Portland community as he worked for the city's police department from 1957 to 1975, according to the post.

Ridlon was also named the Time Magazine's Policeman of the Year in 1972 in recognition of his service in the Portland community, the sheriff's office said. The award also recognized "his work with kids as 'Officer Friendly' in the Portland school system."

"Ridlon was practicing 'Community Policing' long before it was recognized as a necessary law enforcement concept," the sheriff's office said.

Ridlon's career with the Cumberland County Sheriff's Office began in 1978. He was a sergeant and was assigned to community relations, according to the sheriff's office.

Ridlon then ran for sheriff in 1990 and became the 48th sheriff of Cumberland County, according to the post. He served as the sheriff for eight years.

"Sheriff Ridlon was a man of honor, compassion and always valued positive interactions with the community and the citizens whom he served," the sheriff's office said.

The Cumberland County Sheriff's Office said it would provide details about Ridlon's funeral services once available.