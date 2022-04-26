Residents, visitors are invited to help plan the future of Bangor

The city is holding a series of public discussions and seeking input from the community for a new comprehensive plan.

Example video title will go here for this video

BANGOR, Maine — Those who live, work, go to school, or just visit Bangor have a chance to help the city prepare for its future this week.

Over two days the city is holding a series of public visioning sessions and seeking input from the public for a new comprehensive plan, which will serve as a long-term vision and roadmap for Bangor's future for the next decade.

The plan will be used to guide officials in the decisions they make for the city regarding managing growth, redevelopment, investing in capital improvements, and addressing community issues.

What this plan looks like will be based on the results of the visioning sessions.

The first session is Tuesday morning from 9 - 11 a.m.at the Boys and Girls Club on 161 Davis Road. There is another later in the day from 5 - 7 p.m. at Husson University in the Libra Lecture Hall. The final session is Wednesday, April 27 at City Hall in the Council Chambers from 12 - 2 p.m.

Bangor's Planning Officer Anne Krieg says the sessions are an open house environment so people don’t have to stay the whole time.

“The comprehensive plan is only as good as the input that we receive," explained Krieg. "As we prepare these documents and come up with policies, it has to be based on what people in the city want to see happen.”

Folks are also encouraged to fill out a brief visioning survey. You can access the survey here.

You can find more information on Bangor's 2022 comprehensive plan here.