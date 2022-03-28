Register for the Miles for Mills Memorial Day 5K

Registration is open for the 12th annual Miles for Mills Memorial Day 5K at Brunswick Landing. Proceeds will help recalibrated veterans and their families.

BRUNSWICK, Maine — The Travis Mills Foundation has announced that the 12th annual Miles for Mills Memorial Day 5K will be in person and at a new location: Brunswick Landing, the former Brunswick Naval Air Station.

Who: Travis Mills Foundation

What: Miles for Mills Memorial Day 5K

When: 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Monday, May 30, 2022 (Memorial Day)

Where: Brunswick Landing (former Brunswick Naval Air Station)

Why: To raise awareness and funds for recalibrated veterans and their families.

No experience is needed to register for the race.

The foundation anticipates up to 1,500 walkers and runners of various levels to come out for the event, which will include division awards, children’s activities, food trucks, military presentations, and a moving display that honors the 74 Maine men and women who died in the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan.

The organization’s founder, SSG Travis Mills, will be at the event to greet participants. The foundation will also have a recalibrated team in the race, including men and women who experienced life-changing injuries while serving our country.